IA donation has just arrived in the kitchen truck, drivers raise their fists in greeting as they drive past: After a Polish security service with armored vehicles attacked the striking truck drivers at the Gräfenhausen-West service area on Good Friday, supporters stopped by every day. But the drivers are still waiting for their wages: “About 8,200 euros,” says Koba Geliashvili when asked how much money the Polish Mazur Group owes him. He has not received any payment since December. Other drivers have been waiting for two, some for a month and a half.

Around 70 men from Georgia and Uzbekistan have been waiting in the parking lot on the A5, most of them since March 20. Others came to Gräfenhausen after similar protests in other countries had been broken up, reports Anna Weirich from the trade union network Fair Mobility. It’s a peaceful protest – the men have gathered around a truck that’s been poorly set up as a kitchen and common room. “We simply ask for the money that is due to us for our work,” says Geliashvili.

Your client, in turn, wants the trucks back. On Good Friday he arrived with at least 15 employees of a security service, but had to leave without having achieved anything after the police intervened.

Since then, expressions of solidarity have also come from state politics. After the SPD parliamentary group leader Günter Rudolph, Kai-Uwe Hemmerich from the state executive of the CDU employee wing CDA spoke up on Tuesday: The fact that the Polish entrepreneur Lukasz Mazur “driveed to the service area in Gräfenhausen with an armored vehicle complete with a paramilitary thugs beats the barrel Floor off.” Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) must put an end to the abuses with overtired drivers, long working hours and, in this special case, no wages. The Hessian ministers responsible should also intervene as quickly as possible, Hemmerich demanded.

“The circumstances do not surprise us”

In the logistics industry, on the other hand, people are almost happy about the escalation. “We are not surprised at the circumstances,” says Dirk Engelhardt, General Manager of the Frankfurt-based Federal Association of Road Haulage (BGL). “We have been denouncing this for years and are therefore happy that the general public is now getting it.” The association found out about the strike two weeks ago and deposited 1,000 euros at the service area so that the drivers can shower there. On Tuesday, however, the shower was broken.









The freight transport association, which represents the local companies with their own fleet, is suffering from a lack of drivers and, according to Engelhardt, would like to offer each of the strikers a job. The problem, however, is that according to European Union regulations, an additional license for professional drivers is required in addition to the driver’s license for large trucks. But the drivers from Georgia and Uzbekistan would not have that.







Haulers from Poland got around this by concluding bilateral agreements with the countries of origin. This is a major annoyance for the local industry, which would also like to employ drivers from Ukraine, for example, but who also lack the necessary license.

At home only twelve days a year

Doing something about the abuses is difficult, says Engelhardt. Because the Federal Office for Goods Transport, Logistics and Mobility (BALM) does not have enough capacity to check whether the occupational safety rules for drivers are being observed. They are actually entitled to drive home every 14 days, and the vehicles have to go back to their home location every eight weeks.

In 2022, Geliashvili was only at home in Georgia for twelve days. His colleague Vepkhia Guruli reports that he never made it home. On request, the competent authority states: “The BALM is responsible, among other things, for checking driving and rest times. These are monitored as part of spot checks on the road, including the regulations on the weekly rest period and thus the ban on spending the regular weekly rest period in the truck. In principle, the regulations on driving and rest times are best monitored as part of operational controls, according to the EU Commission.”

BGL Managing Director Engelhardt sees the industry as having a duty to take a closer look at how their goods are transported. The Fair Mobility network also sees it this way: “Large companies often have no overview of who is transporting their goods because the forwarding agents they commission work with subcontractors,” says Anna Weirich. “However, some drivers have reported that they are transporting parts for Volkswagen or IKEA furniture. These companies have to live up to their responsibility so that the drivers get their money.” In a first step, the drivers addressed petitions to Mazur’s direct clients to influence them. These included the logistics companies DHL, Sennder, LKW Walter and CH Robinson.