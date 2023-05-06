At the time when outright crimes were statute barred, Graeme Souness was recognized urbi et orbi as the predator of the lost shinbone. He was made of cast iron. Medium size, very low center of gravity, solid as a concrete casting. He bludgeoned as if there were no tomorrow, without even messing up his hair: on the net – one might say on the Dark Web – old footage from his repertoire circulates. The advice is to listen to them by silencing the sound of the jingles that are used in these cases and listening: it is possible that you will hear a riot of jumping menisci.