Monday, December 19, 2022
Graduation party almost ends in tragedy after the collapse of the floor in full dance

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 19, 2022
in World
At a graduation the floor fell.

Photo:

TikTok: @adaneventplanner

At a graduation the floor fell.

The events, which almost ended in tragedy, occurred in Saposoa, San Martín region (Peru).

What should have been a moment of joy and merriment turned into a true nightmare when a group of students suffered a severe setback in the middle of the promotion party. The surface on which they celebrated the completion of their school years collapsed while they were in full ‘crazy hour’.

The events, which almost ended in tragedy, happened in Saposoa, San Martín region (Peru), to the students of the Antonio Raimondi Educational Institution.

According to a report from the local program ‘América Noticias’, the dance floor collapsed due to the precarious conditions in which the tabladillo (dance floor) was built. In the images you can see how a huge hole caused a large number of students to fall inside, in full dance, when they did what seemed to be the ‘little train’.

The relatives who were present at the scene acted immediately to rescue the young people. For it, they used a ladder to facilitate the exit of the students, while others managed to get to safety by their own means.

The young people were taken to the Saposoa health center, where their good health was confirmed despite the spectacular fall.

The news program ‘América’ reported that a rooster arena used to function in the lower part of the ballroom and it was in that same place where the tabladillo was built, without taking into account the respective technical criteria.

*With information from El Comercio (Peru) / GDA

