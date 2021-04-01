Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The National Ambulance, in partnership with the University of Sharjah, celebrated the graduation of the third batch of the Emirati Paramedic Preparation and Qualification Program, which includes 33 male and female graduates who succeeded in completing the educational program established by the National Ambulance in cooperation with the University of Sharjah four years ago, in a virtual ceremony through visual communication techniques.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Eng. Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Ambulance, Muhammad Al Nuaimi, a member of the Board of Directors of the National Ambulance, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Ambulance, Ahmed Saleh Al Hajri, and Dr. Qutaiba Hamid, Deputy Director of the University of Sharjah for Medical Colleges and Health Sciences, the Dean of the College of Medicine and a number of officials from the ambulance. National, University of Sharjah, and alumni of the class of 2020.

The third batch of the program is the largest batch since its launch, bringing the number of Emirati paramedics in the National Ambulance so far to about 60 paramedics and paramedics.

Dr. Eng. Hussain Ahmed Al-Harthi, Chairman of the National Ambulance Department, expressed his pride in the graduates, noting that this event represents a distinguished achievement and is the best example of the ability and giving of Emirati youth in overcoming obstacles and building opportunities from challenges in a country that does not know the impossible, and under wise leadership It places the citizen at the top of its priorities and harnesses all capabilities for the sake of building and developing people, and paves all means to support its children in achieving the achievements and ambitions and raising the name of the UAE high