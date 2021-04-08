Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Interior celebrated the graduation of the first batch of members of the training program related to the basics of internal auditing, “Hassad”, in cooperation with the Association of Internal Auditors in the UAE, and one of the international companies specialized in this field, through the technology of video communication.

The ceremony was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry, Major General Saif Muhammad Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, and Major General Muhammad Ahmed bin Ghanim Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, Brigadier General Ali Humaid Al-Musibi from the Command General of Ajman Police and Abdul Qader Ali Obaid, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Internal Auditors Association in the Emirates, and a number of officers at the Ministry of Interior.

The training program, which lasted for two months through remote visual communication technology, participated in a number of employees in the general police headquarters in the country, with the aim of enhancing the experiences of the trainees, raising their professional competencies, and preparing them to deal with more responsibilities and professional challenges within the Ministry.

The affiliates of the “Hassad” program received lectures on the basics and practices of internal auditing, the elements of knowledge related to its activities, developing their skills in dealing with the bodies subject to auditing, and how to educate them about the control aspects to qualify them to work in the field of internal auditing.