The Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Ahmed Mohammed Rafi, witnessed the graduation of the first batch of the Professional Diploma in Future Readiness Foresight, which was organized by Dubai Police, represented by the Future Foresight Center, in cooperation with the University of Sharjah and the General Department of Training.

Major General Ahmed Rafi handed over certificates to 29 graduates from various public departments and police stations, in the presence of Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs, Acting Director General of Excellence and Leadership, Brigadier Dr. Saleh Al Hamrani, Acting Director of the Future Foresight Centre, Colonel Dr. Hamdan Ahmed Hamdan Al Ghassiyah, Acting Deputy Director Lieutenant Colonel Omar Khalifa Balabidah Al Suwaidi, Directors of sub-departments and heads of sections at the centre, and a number of officers and civilians.

Major General Ahmed Rafie stressed that future foresight in police work has become an important role in the decision-making process, security forecasting, proactive crime reduction, knowledge of the development of indicators, and how to develop scenarios that represent one of the tools for future foresight.

He said that such specialized professional programs represent a solid foundation for decision-making and predicting variables, which enhances security capabilities to understand problems, propose solutions, and intervene early to contain repercussions and address crises. For his part, Colonel Dr. Hamdan Al Ghassiyah said that Dubai Police always seeks to qualify its members in the field of future foresight to provide specialized cadres, which helps to bring about a qualitative shift in many important areas, especially in the decision-making process, planning, prediction, early warning, and other important areas necessary to face challenges and control variables.

Al-Ghasiyah explained that the professional diploma in future readiness forecasting aims to provide members with basic knowledge, forecasting methods, and quantitative and qualitative calculations that enable them to analyze security variables and understand the dimensions of societal phenomena to enhance planning capabilities, in addition to introducing them to the importance of future theories that can be used in various police work.