The “Preparation of Hope Makers” program yesterday graduated its first batch of hope makers from Emirati youth after the “Covid-19” pandemic constituted direct practical training for them and immediate field experience for each of them in the field of humanitarian, community and relief work, and gave them the opportunity to design innovative projects for a rapid response to crises that were achieved. The goals of the program are to establish a culture of positivity, create hope, and empower vulnerable communities, as well as develop innovative mechanisms and practices that map the future of humanitarian work and contribute to its global development.

The pandemic and its health, social and economic consequences were a true test of the capabilities, ideas and competencies of the members of the program, which was launched in February 2020 under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and was organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with Dubai Council for the Future of Humanitarian Action, under the supervision of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, and in media partnership with the Dubai Media Corporation.

The graduates of the first batch of the program, which combines academic knowledge with intensive practical and field training, completed five pivotal projects implemented by 28 young Emirati men and women from various disciplines, according to the teamwork system, to contribute to developing the future of humanitarian work, consolidating institutional practices in it, and inventing new solutions. Within it to address crises, challenges and disasters.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, stressed in his speech to the graduates that developing the competencies of humanitarian work and enhancing the skills of those in charge of implementing its initiatives is today a fundamental pillar of the world’s recovery phase, especially its lower-income societies. Of the repercussions resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic.

He said: “Today we can make 2021 a turning point in the future of humanitarian work by strengthening the institutional dimension of humanitarian work, and preparing qualified Emirati cadres in it, in order to enhance the global leading position of the UAE in this field, develop our ability to respond to crises, and achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, by empowering the makers of hope to spread it around the world, and by supporting ambassadors of positivity, giving and human solidarity, who affirm with their optimism and determination that the future is definitely better ».

The first batch of members of the “Preparation of Hope Makers” program participated in the graduation ceremony, which witnessed the presentation of the five projects designed by its affiliates, each of the following: Head of the Media Office of the UAE Government, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, Saeed Mohammed Al Attar, and the Director Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, a member of the Dubai Council for the Future of Humanitarian Action, Mona Al-Kindi, and the director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, Abdullah Al-Rumaithi.

Among the five projects completed by the members of the “Preparing Hope Makers” program in its first session is the capacity building project for humanitarian work institutions, which developed a plan to create a platform specialized in training and qualifying humanitarian workers, and providing general and specialized training programs that enhance the administrative and technical skills of workers in the field. Humane.

The second project developed by program members supports digital transformation in humanitarian institutions by developing an information management system concept to share data and best practices between humanitarian and charitable institutions and enhance coordination among them.

The third project focuses on designing social entrepreneurship policies to contribute to setting them within a regulatory legal framework that facilitates their work and enhances their positive impact on society. The project team worked to conceptualize policies that serve the social entrepreneurship sector, in order to enhance the UAE’s position as a global destination for social entrepreneurship.

The fourth project for graduates of the program examines ways to enhance community support for humanitarian initiatives by developing a deliberate strategy to explain the objectives of each initiative to the public, and motivate individuals and institutions to support these initiatives to expand their positive impact.

While the fifth project worked to strengthen the UAE’s role as a global center for exploring the future of humanitarian work, by developing emerging areas of “community investment”, and establishing an integrated system in the UAE to attract those interested in its innovative development initiatives from various parts of the world.

Goals

The “Preparation of Hope Makers” program aims to provide qualitative and intensive training based on the best international practices, contribute to building a youth base of Emirati youth qualified to face regional and international humanitarian challenges and crises, inform its members about the latest developments and best practices in community and development work, and train its affiliates to achieve Sustainability and innovation in humanitarian efforts and initiatives.

28

Graduates who presented 5 specific projects to develop humanitarian work and anticipate its future.

Program members design projects for humanitarian platforms, and accelerate the digital transformation of charities.





