The first batch of professionals, parents and university students who were qualified, within the framework of the “Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT)” training program, graduated on practices related to the delivery of applied behavior analysis programs at the Dubai Autism Center.

Director General of the Dubai Autism Center and member of its Board of Directors, Mohammed Al Emadi, said: “All the graduating trainees now have the necessary knowledge that qualifies them to practice the skills required in their tasks related to improving the lives of people with autism.”

He stressed that preparing and qualifying specialized cadres in this field is one of the most important priorities of the center’s management, within the framework of its strategy aimed at providing training and professional development programs in the specialized educational, therapeutic and rehabilitative fields, relying on the latest studies, scientific research and successful practices.

Director of Community Awareness and Certified Applied Behavior Analyst at the Dubai Autism Center, Iman Abu Shabab, said: “The Applied Behavior Analysis Technician (ABAT) course was designed as an introductory training course within three progressive training courses. Through the course, which lasts 40 hours, basic knowledge of autism spectrum disorder is acquired.” The autism spectrum, and the necessary skills and strategies in the field of applied behavior analysis, and the opportunity for practical practice is given to trainees under the supervision of certified behavior analysts (QBA) or certified behavioral autism specialists (QASP-S) who work in the field of applied behavior analysis.”

Abu Shabab explained: “The important part of applied behavior analysis is the accurate and continuous evaluation of the child’s performance, which can be carried out professionally with the support of the applied behavior analysis technician (ABAT), whose role is to monitor the child’s behaviors and record information, then divide the difficult and complex skills into simple skills that are easier to perform.” The child must learn it.”

• Providing training and professional development programs in specialized educational and rehabilitative therapeutic fields.