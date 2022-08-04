The Saif bin Zayed Academy of Police and Security Sciences at the Abu Dhabi Police General Command celebrated the graduation of the “Foundation Motorcycles” course, which included 21 members of the Security Patrols Response Team, and five female members of the “traffic sergeant”, at the Traffic Institute in the Department of Security Institutes in Al Ain.

It is the first motorcycle course involving women at the level of Abu Dhabi Police, and focused on raising the level of police efficiency, refining traffic skills in the fields of shooting from bicycles, and taking cover behind bicycles, and part of the modern security techniques adopted by the Abu Dhabi Police.

The ceremony included the implementation of a training scenario for the women members, during which they reviewed the skills and experiences they gained.