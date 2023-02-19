The “Emirates Association for the Gifted” and “Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University” celebrated the graduation of the members of the “Emirates Geniuses in the Technology Industry” program, at the university’s headquarters, in the presence of members of the association’s and university’s work teams, and members of the program and their parents.

Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Chairman of the Association, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “Today we are laying the foundations for a quantum leap in the national technical innovation system, with its link to strategies aimed at strengthening the country’s leadership and progress, and its centerpiece is empowering our national competencies. Its main titles are advanced technological, computer and software skills.

Mansour Al Awar, President of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, said: “The graduation of this batch is of particular importance in terms of timing, as it coincides with the celebration of the UAE Innovation Month, through which we contribute to achieving the goals of this national event, establishing innovation as a culture and method of work, and celebrating and motivating innovators. In order to enhance the UAE’s position among the most innovative countries in the world.

The number of participants in the program reached 36 students from UAE nationals, within the age group from 11 to 15 years, who were able to pass the three stages of the program successfully.

The first phase of the program consisted of establishing the foundation, during which emphasis was placed on deep understanding of concepts and ideas related to computers and programming, starting with basic languages ​​and ending with JavaScript. As for the second phase, which is the application in the real world, during which a project was developed with practical scenarios based on artificial intelligence (AI), the concept of machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). The third phase focused on working with emerging technologies, and revealing the potential of the human brain through the “deep neural network” using the brain computer interface (NextMind), and within an interactive environment in Metaverse. This stage included the creation of an augmented metaverse environment using Roblox and Sandbox, relying on artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and extended reality. The program also provided participants, during its final phase, with a training module on ChatGPT, which is a smart system based on artificial intelligence that combines conversational communications, comprehensive explanations and multilingual content, and provides a set of innovative features that cover various applications and fields.