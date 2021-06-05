Graduation Helena Gualinga, who is receiving a student law in Turku, will return to the Amazon rainforest for a gap year – “I wouldn’t do this unless I was hopeful”

A young man from the Kichwa community in the Sarayaku region of Ecuador grew up surrounded by activism. Today, he is the messenger of his family’s work.

Today In Turku, a young person is graduating from high school with his eyes on South America. After receiving the white cap begins Helena Gualingan intermediate year, and a return to the Amazon in Ecuador’s Pastaza province is promised.

“I’ve lived alone in high school, so I want to spend time with my family.”

Gualinga was born in 2002 as part of the Kichwa indigenous people of the Sarayaku region, with whom he lived his early childhood.

“There are no roads or cars in the community, it’s really deep in the woods. Surrounded by nature, the human way of life and the whole worldview are different. ”

Helena Gualinga spent part of her childhood in the village of Sarayaku in Ecuador.

Finnish father homeland Gualinga moved as a schoolboy in the late 2000s. Since then, he has lived between two countries. Whenever he has been in Finland, he has taken care of Sarayaku.

“It’s awful to think what if on return the community no longer exists.”

The threat facing the community began to grow just around the time of Gualinga’s birth. The oil company CGC arrived in the community with the country’s military to conduct seismic surveys. At the same time, they pumped wells and installed thousands of explosives in the area.

Community the long-running mother as well as the active uncles have been at the forefront of the defenders.

“As a child, of course, you don’t understand what’s going on and why, but you feel the concern of loved ones,” Gualinga says.

The persevering work of the Sarayaku community reached a milestone in 2012. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled that the state of Ecuador had widely violated the rights of indigenous peoples by allowing oil exploration.

“It was a significant precedent for the whole region.”

Gualinga says that Finnish education has given him a lot of opportunities to speak for his home community.

“I pass on the work done by my mother’s generation.”

Helena Gualinga (second from left) at a climate march in New York in September 2019 along with other Indigenous activists.

He rejoices that in recent years the visibility of the Amazon and indigenous peoples has increased. Amazon forest fires was a concern worldwide, and scientists have recalled the important role of indigenous peoples in nature conservation.

“It feels like public attention is finally turning to them. And it’s not just about my people: The work they do really benefits the whole world. ”

As a linguist, Gualinga has worked with indigenous peoples ’organizations and shared information in Ecuadorian schools, social media, and international events such as the 2019 UN Climate Conference.

Last mentioned was disappointing. The discussion focused on emissions trading, and polluting companies adorned the event as sponsors. That’s why Gualinga formed the Polluters Out Alliance with other activists.

“We’re not arguing that companies shouldn’t be involved in some way when thinking about solutions, but as sponsors, they get a lot of power and lobbying opportunities.”

Helena Gualinga spoke at the New York Climate Conference in September 2019.

Gualinga has also been active in fundraising. A campaign is currently underway for the benefit of Indigenous women in the Amazon.

“Women in the area face a lot of gender-based violence. The justice system is not on the victim’s side, and few have the resources to do their thing. ”

In his intervening year Gualinga plans to collaborate with Ecuador’s Unicef, help with a media project to support young voices, and serve as a volunteer teacher at a community school in Sarayaku.

Concerns about the fate of the home community and the environment remain in Gualinga’s mind, but he has not lost hope.

“I wouldn’t do this unless I was hopeful. We are constantly taking small, sometimes big, steps forward. The fight must continue. ”