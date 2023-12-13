Next Friday 2 February 2024, in a ceremony whose details will have to be organized soon, the family members of Giulia Cecchettin they will collect the 22-year-old's degree. Confirmed, therefore, what had been declared by the rector Gaudenzio Meneghesso during the demonstration which was held in the University of Padua in the days following the tragedy.

In addition to being an exceptional daughter and sister, Giulia Cecchettin was also a model student. After graduating, he attended the faculty of Biomedical Engineering at the University of Padua, obtaining excellent results and coming close to graduating.

He would argue his case on November 16th thesis and he would have deservedly celebrated this achievement.

On November 11th, however, Filippo Turettaher ex-boyfriend, who did not accept the end of the relationship, nor probably that she would graduate before him and leave to continue her education, he ended his life.

After a day at the shopping centre, perhaps at the height of an argument, the 21-year-old attacked Giulia, he massacred kicking, punching, pushing and stabbing her, he loaded her into the car and then abandoned the body before going on the run leak.

Numerous and very touching demonstrations for Giulia organized in recent weeks. A particularly strong one was held on November 20th in the square of the Geosciences department of the University of Padua. Where Giulia had passed who knows how many times, thousands of students gathered and observed a minute of 'noise'.

On February 2nd Giulia Cecchettin will have her degree

On that occasion, the words of were shocking Gaudenzio Meneghessorector of the department, who in addition to saying he was shocked by what happened, had already announced that Giulia Cecchettin would receive her degree Anyway. Here are his words:

Giulia had taken the exam with me in July in Electronics Fundamentals, she passed very well and I have a good impression of her. She often came to me asking for information and exercises, a brilliant student. If her family agrees, we will give Giulia a real degree, not an honorary one, because in fact the girl had completed the entire course of her studies, she only had to defend her thesis.

The family will collect Giulia's well-deserved parchment next time February 2, 2024. A ceremony will be organized at the university, the details of which will be finalized in the coming weeks.