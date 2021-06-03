Graduation Do you see handmade bottles decorated at the weekend party? Where and how to celebrate? Send HS a picture of your student or graduation party

The graduation celebrations will be celebrated for the second year in a row under the conditions set by the corona pandemic. HS collects pictures from readers ’parties.

Secondary school graduate- and graduation parties will be celebrated all over Finland this weekend.

Last year, due to the corona pandemic, no official celebrations could be held at all, but for example, the student celebrations were postponed to the autumn.

This spring, the party will happily be held on time, however of course, interest rate restrictions and recommendations will have to be taken into account in party arrangements again this time.

But what does the graduation party for the second exceptional spring look like? Are you celebrating a student or graduate at a garden party or stepped indoors?

Does the festive humor include fabric masks designed for festive attire or decorated handmade bottles? And where are the sequels held?

We collect pictures of readers ’graduation celebrations and we publish them on our website as well as in a print magazine. So send HS a picture of your own student or graduation party over the weekend!

You can send the picture to the domestic delivery e-mail address hs.kotimaa@hs.fi with the subject “graduation party 2021”.

Before submitting the image, please make sure that all persons appearing in the image have given permission for the image to be published in Helsingin Sanomat.