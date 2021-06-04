Graduation Anton Kärkkäinen and 24,700 other students from exceptional times will receive their white hats today:

Student Anton Kärkkäinen believes that distance learning in the Korona period weakened the learning outcomes of many. For him, the pandemic did not cause extra stress in preparing for the writings.

STUDY and write down the subjects that interest you.

This is how you advise your younger ones Anton Kärkkäinen, who graduates as a student from Jyväskylä Normal School High School. Today, Kärkkäinen is one of about 24,700 fresh students weighing his head in a white hat.

“It’s a good feeling when you get the job done.”

The high school curriculum of Kärkkäinen and other students this spring has progressed in the shadow of the corona epidemic. High schools switched to distance learning in March 2020 shortly after the old dances of the age group.

Kärkkäinen has not allowed exceptional times to discourage him. The dream of studying medicine is still alive.

Writable however, when choosing substances, Kärkkäinen had to carefully consider where to use his resources. It was natural for him to choose long mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology.

Interest and hard work rewarded. He received a boarding degree in mathematics and chemistry and in addition exymy in physics and biology.

The mother tongue became a magna. In addition, Kärkkäinen wrote in three foreign languages: English, Medium Swedish and Short German, all rated eximia.

When applying for medicine, Kärkkäinen did not benefit from Sweden or Germany. It was evident in the preparation for the scriptures.

“Yes, it eats enthusiasm as it wonders if it makes no sense to invest in Sweden and Germany.”

In public there has been a debate in recent months about whether university reform will guide students to study mathematics at length at the expense of other subjects.

About half of the college starting places are allocated on the basis of a student certificate. Succeeding in long math brings a lot of points in the choice of proof.

There is a fear that other subjects will fall under the nail as students cringe at long mathematics. For example, the Minister of Education Jussi Saramo (vas) has expressed concerns about the decline in language skills.

Kärkkäinen admits that because of the scoring, he did not bother to invest in Swedish and German writings.

“It would have been nice to brass the guys in German, but it wouldn’t have been helpful in getting a place to study.”

According to Kärkkäinen, about half of those who started short German with him at the same time finished their studies.

Anton Kärkkäinen will have a holiday in June. There are plans to at least lower the sauna raft built along with the guys.

Pointed hopes that the benefits of studies will not be measured solely in terms of whether the studies will help to achieve a pleasant place to study.

Kärkkäinen also encourages writing subjects that may not be of direct use in study site hunting.

“You should write if you are only interested in the subject. There’s nothing to lose. “

For him, language skills are a joy in his spare time. If, for example, you receive a publication in Swedish or German on social media, it is nice to understand it and take part in the discussion.

Although Kärkkäinen does not currently plan to apply abroad for studies or work, it is also nice for tourists to do business in the local language. The patient’s appointment to the doctor’s office may be in Swedish.

“And you never know if your plans for the industry will change, and there’s a surprising benefit to language skills.”

CORONAEMIDEMIC therefore, the spring of Kärkkäinen’s second year of high school was spent in distance education. At that time, his academic success suffered.

“On the morning of 8.15, a lesson was put on the plane to spin and sleep continued next to it.”

According to Kärkkäinen, the experience is also shared by his friends.

According to Kärkkäinen, orienting to lessons is easier in the classroom. Fortunately, in the past academic year, contact teaching was arranged.

In particular, contact teaching in refresher courses was important for Kärkkäinen in preparing for student writing. The writings were exciting and caused sleep problems, but in Kärkkäinen’s opinion, the corona epidemic did not create special additional stress for the contract.

However, the joys of the aid year, such as the bench ride, were not experienced.

“It’s annoying.”

Pointed evidence points were not quite sufficient for a place of study in medicine.

The results of the entrance exams are still awaited, but he does not expect to get a place through them. After a severe writing crunch, he took the entrance exams with “minimal investment”.

Despite the disappointment, medical studies are still Kärkkäinen’s primary goal.

“It’s cool now that the work combines chemistry and biology in practice. I could get better people and be useful. ”

Kärkkäinen wonders whether he will later raise his grades in student writing. He does not completely rule out applying for another field either. Studies in law and technology are in mind.

A conscript service must be performed first. In July, Kärkkäinen will head to the Kainuu Brigade.

In June Kärkkäinen has time to go on vacation, as he has not got a summer job.

“It feels like all the places of interest go like hot rocks.”

In a better corona situation than at present, he would have liked to go on interrelation, but now he doesn’t think the trip abroad will succeed.

On Saturday, varnishing will be held at Kärkkäinen High School. He has invited relatives and friends to his party. No big parties are known.

“I’m not any type of party,” Kärkkäinen says, but the purpose is to celebrate “time low key”, That is, relaxed and small-scale.