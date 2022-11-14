Under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirzayev, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, and the Director General of the Strategic Projects Foundation in the Office of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shukart Vavayev, witnessed the graduation of the first batch of the Uzbek Government Leaders Program, which aims to qualify a new generation of leaders for future government work according to a model The UAE for government leadership, and within the strategic partnership in government modernization between the UAE and Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek Government Leadership Program represents an extension of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan in the field of government modernization, which aims to enable Uzbek employees to adopt the latest technologies and skills necessary to face global challenges, develop their leadership and management skills, and introduce them to best practices in developing strategies. designing policies and managing government performance, and activating their participation in efforts to modernize government work in Uzbekistan by taking advantage of the innovative concepts and models developed by the UAE government in government work that have become a pioneering and applicable global model.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, affirmed that “the UAE government is keen to embody the leadership’s directives by strengthening global government partnerships aimed at building readiness for the future, by sharing its successful experiences in government work,” adding that “successful governments are those that invest in young generations, It enhances its capabilities and empowers it with the tools of the future.

He said that the UAE government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, supports the efforts of the Government of Uzbekistan to empower the capabilities of a new generation of Uzbek leaders, and that the graduation of this batch of Uzbek government leaders represents a new achievement for the strategic partnership in Government modernization between the two friendly countries.

For his part, Director General of the Strategic Projects Foundation in the Office of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shukart Vavayev said that the leadership of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopts investment in human capital, stressing his country’s keenness to qualify a distinguished generation of government leaders capable of shaping the future, noting that the graduation of the first batch of leaders The Uzbek government represents an important achievement of the strategic partnership in government modernization with the government of the UAE, of which we are proud of the positive results and expansion of its fields.

Over the course of four months, the Uzbek Government Leadership Program was able to introduce participants to skills in specialized leadership areas within several main axes, which included: the true leader, future leadership, designing policies and strategies, performance management, leadership through the involvement of community members, and promoting the use of media in leadership.

Mohammed Al Gergawi: “The UAE government is keen to embody the leadership’s directives by strengthening global government partnerships aimed at building readiness for the future.”