The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority organized a graduation ceremony for a number of its employees in the “Future Leaders” and “Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Experts” programs, as part of a strategic plan to qualify and equip future leaders and experts in the emergency and crisis management community, with the aim of creating a more innovative and flexible future. .

The head of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, said that the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority is following in the footsteps of leadership to advance the path of development and readiness, and that through the new generations of leaders and experts in the fields of emergencies and crises, we are achieving a future that parallels the unparalleled aspirations of the UAE. It knows the limits and the impossible, and through it we achieve our vision of “a safe and resilient country”, by harnessing the energies of our youth, and building their leadership capabilities in managing emergencies, crises and disasters.

He urged young leaders and experts to perpetuate this success and success that they achieved through the two programs, to hone their skills, and to continue striving towards learning and development in aspiration to serve the United Arab Emirates.

The “Future Leaders” program, through its objectives centered on building a generation of empowered leaders in the emergency and crisis system, contributes to enhancing human capital, enhancing competencies and capabilities that will support the national roadmap, and achieve the strategic goals of the authority. Crises are a gateway for its affiliates, to prepare them as accredited national cadres specialized in the field of emergencies and crises, to be the basic building block of a base of advanced national expertise.