Dubai Police graduated 20 members with a sign language diploma, to enable service providers to help people of determination – the deaf category. The diploma lasted six months within two training and practical phases, targeting service providers in Dubai Police.

Acting Director of the General Department of Training at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Merdas, who witnessed the graduation ceremony, confirmed that the sign language diploma comes within the efforts of the Dubai Police General Command, under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to support and enhance the capabilities of human cadres with the best international practices and standards.

He added that this diploma enhances the capabilities of service providers to deal with people of determination – the deaf category, to be able to help them, meet their needs, and respond to their inquiries, especially since the graduates were qualified at the highest level, according to an approved academic curriculum, to graduate today, and each of them holds a language assistant translator license. Signal.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the Council for Empowering People of Determination in Dubai Police, Captain Mohammed Al Mazrouei, explained that the Council is continuing its efforts to integrate, empower and make people of determination happy, whether employees and their families, or community members.