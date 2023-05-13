On the activation of fraud with the sale of answers to the exam warns graduates of Roskachestvo schools.

According to the organization, every year in May, fake groups appear on social networks offering to buy answers to final exams. The cost of solutions reaches an average of 1.5 thousand rubles.

Community owners claim that the answers are reliable because they buy actual assignments from the Regional Information Processing Center (RCPC). However, this is a hoax. According to experts, RCOI employees who have data on examination tickets are liable before the law for their declassification.

