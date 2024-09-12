Officials in prestigious positions who graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development stated that “continuous learning is the basis of a successful leader,” stressing that the centre provided them with special skills that qualify them to become leaders of future institutions, and enabled them to develop their professional and personal lives alike.

They told Al-Emarat Al-Youm, during the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, that the wise leadership, through its keenness to provide supportive programmes to prepare national cadres, has succeeded in graduating generations of leaders, who are now at the head of government and private institutions, managing them with an enlightened mind, derived from their vision and future ambitions.

Khawla Al Balooshi, Director of Governance at Dubai Aviation City Corporation, said that the centre contributed significantly to honing her job skills and enabled her to assume leadership positions instead of becoming an ordinary employee.

She added: “The center has had a great role in creating influential leadership figures in various fields and specializations, whether through special programs prepared specifically for them, or through training programs provided by the center to them in various countries of the world.”

Mohammed Al Hamli, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Dubai Airports, said, “The centre has instilled leadership skills in its graduates based on scientific foundations, enabling them to develop the organisations in which they work.”

He stressed that the most important thing he learned in the leadership preparation programme is that “the goal must be shared” and that work must be carried out in a team spirit to achieve results that are difficult to achieve through individual work, which contributed to making Dubai Airports a global model to be emulated.

Al Ansari Financial Services CEO, Rashid Ali Al Ansari, said, “Self-development is one of the most important pillars that create a professionally successful leader,” noting that the interest of the wise leadership in preparing young leaders has had an impact on the public and private sectors.

Maitha Al Gergawi, Senior Advisor at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, confirmed that the Mohammed bin Rashid Program for Leadership Development contributed to refining the skills and talents of young leaders, and instilled in them the importance of continuous learning to develop skills and deal with future challenges.

Abdullatif Mohammed Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Dubai Holding, said that the programme had a significant impact on developing long-term strategic plans, both at the individual and institutional levels, and teaching how to analyse future opportunities and challenges, and thinking about how to direct the team towards achieving specific goals. The programme also focused on the importance of using analytical tools to assess risks and opportunities, and build a comprehensive and clear vision for the future, by enhancing skills in anticipating future trends in the field of human resources.