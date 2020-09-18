The Just Russia party offered to pay the graduates of Russian universities a student capital of half a million rubles, as well as 250 thousand rubles to graduates of secondary specialized educational institutions. It is reported by RIA News…

The initiative will soon be sent to the government.

It is assumed that it will be possible to use the money only after the presentation of the diploma and only as a lifting one. So, graduates will be able to spend money on travel, primary rental housing or starting a business.

On September 17, the Ministry of Education and Science approved a new, changed procedure for admission to Russian universities. So, from the next academic year, applicants will be able to apply for several related specialties at once. In addition, the ministry decided to preserve the possibility of submitting documents electronically – universities came to such a practice during the coronavirus pandemic.