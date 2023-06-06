Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

A number of graduates of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence expressed their appreciation for the UAE and the wise leadership that enabled them to obtain scholarships to specialize in artificial intelligence programs and systems. And they said: “We are fortunate to be in the United Arab Emirates. Through its resources and ambition, the country has established itself as a global center for innovation that attracts the greatest minds in this field.” Using the potential of artificial intelligence to make a positive impact in the world.

First of all, Hussein Al-Asmawi, “Master in Machine Learning”, one of the specializations in artificial intelligence, said: My focus was focused on using artificial intelligence in the medical field, using x-ray images, and others, and feeding it with information, to determine the location of the injury and determine the treatment, which allows for early intervention and accuracy. In the description of the disease, there are diseases that the doctor may not detect or need time. By using this technique, the doctor can identify faster and with higher accuracy. My work has been applied to a fetus in his mother’s womb in a hospital. He added that the discovery of a disease in the fetus may save the mother and the fetus, and artificial intelligence is very important in the health sector, and helps to cure and treat many diseases, and there is a global trend for this, stressing that the opportunity to study this specialization contributed to refining the skill, and reflects the capabilities of the university, denying the existence of Fears of expanding the uses of artificial intelligence, thanking the university for enabling him to study and obtain the scholarship.

turning point

For her part, Shahd Hardan, who holds a master’s degree in machine learning, confirmed that artificial intelligence is the turning point that is currently taking place in the world, and people must be made aware of the pros and cons of artificial intelligence, and studying at the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence is a wonderful experience. This field is at the hands of specialized professors, and we have obtained high quality education, and like any modern technology that is a double-edged sword, it is possible to benefit the world and societies, which is the main goal of this industrial revolution, and some may use artificial intelligence to harm humanity or misuse it in general, the most important thing is to educate society Mistakes that must be avoided, for example, there are great research and efforts by researchers to uncover the harmful uses of artificial intelligence, especially in the field of constructing sounds, on “social media”, as it is possible to find out if the sound or video is real or fake, for example.

She emphasized that the university focused, during the study period, on the governing ethics of artificial intelligence. In light of societal awareness and governing ethics, there is no fear of artificial intelligence techniques. If a person can visit a subject using machines, there are machines that detect any forgery. Awareness is what is built upon, and controls any emerging negative behavior.

She expressed her happiness at receiving the scholarship, and she is a graduate of Khalifa University in the first place, and she received her education in the state, and she is proud of that, and “I am proud to be a graduate of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, which is a milestone in the region and the world as a university specialized in this scientifically advanced field, which has brought about a scientific revolution.” And, as it is known, the UAE takes humanitarian stances, and its projects are in the service of humanity, and artificial intelligence is a field or a science of modern science, which needs us to make optimal use for the benefit of humanity.

first place

Clea Zio, “Master’s Learning Machine” won first place in the batch, specializing in developing artificial intelligence models in the field of chemistry to reduce carbon emissions, and expressed her happiness at obtaining a master’s degree in the Emirates, according to a grant provided by the university, and that it was a reason for developing her capabilities, as she works For models that reduce carbon emissions, we need the help of artificial intelligence, so that we can improve our understanding of chemistry, biology, medicine and medicine.

She said: She is happy to be in the UAE, which embraces talents and minds from all countries of the world, and provides them with ways to study by obtaining a scholarship to study, and a great opportunity for foreigners to study at the university, and all thanks to this country and my teachers, as it intends to complete the doctoral program and is currently working on research “Developing artificial intelligence models in chemistry” with the aim of reducing carbon emissions, and adapting it to a better understanding of chemistry and biology.

Study challenges

For her part, Farha Al-Buraiki confirmed the “Machine Learning Master”: The study journey was full of challenges, culturally and scientifically enriched, and the specialty of machine science was chosen, which may be far from the field of work, but it is an advanced scientific experience, and we obtained the principles of this science and general knowledge, With scientific experiments, then we entered the field of arduous scientific research, and this is a science that depends on the use of the three sciences, including “statistics, mathematics, and programming.” The matter in the uses of artificial intelligence is due to the moral compass, and monitoring the person himself, and it works based on the information and data that is supplied with it. Fear always comes from the non-neutral who resort to providing the machine with information to achieve certain goals.

Artificial intelligence also works according to certain systems, and according to the data it receives, and then the data is obtained, and according to what was fed to it, and we thank the university and the workplace that enabled me to study this, as well as my family who supported me throughout the years of study, and the university professors focused On the moral and awareness dimensions, because with the existence of awareness and morals, fears can be avoided, knowing that we are different as human beings and each person has his own style and a human may fear a human being like him, especially if he is unconscious and moral, and with their presence it is possible to eliminate the fear that some people have, rather it is directed to serve Humanity and maximizing its benefits for the sake of human well-being, and artificial intelligence has no fear of it, and it depends on the data it receives.

Great passion

For her part, Lynn Al-Qadi, who holds a master’s degree in computer language processing from the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, said: I got the scholarship after my graduation from the University of Sharjah, and the scholarship and study at this university contributed to achieving my desire and passion for artificial intelligence, and I got the opportunity to develop my scientific skills, Passion alone is not enough, and the use of specialization in dealing with written or calculated texts, or audio and spoken texts, songs and newspapers, can be developed through advanced programs.

And she stressed that so far there is no fear, and these prior fears are unfounded, and we have a long time ahead of us for these possibilities to occur. Simply because you, as human beings, are more advanced than the machine, and we develop this machine and provide it with information, and it is difficult for the machine to get ahead of the human being. During the study, the focus was on moral laws and controls. As for those who misuse evolution in matters that harm humanity, there are laws that deter it.

Artificial intelligence in Abu Dhabi hospitals

Dr. Muhammad Yaqoub, a specialist in artificial intelligence in the health care sector, confirmed that the future of health care using the uses of artificial intelligence has become an integral part of the health sector in some areas, and I believe that it will witness an expansion in its uses, as there is a scarcity of doctors, nurses, and so on, and he said We developed programs to improve the doctor’s performance, and data was collected from doctors of different specialties, assuming that they are working at the university to find solutions to the challenges facing the health sector, most notably the shortage of human staff, or the adaptation of artificial intelligence applications themselves to help doctors in diagnosis, for example innovation Programs that improve the physician’s performance with regard to diagnostics or imaging and x-ray requirements.

He said: Artificial intelligence improves the performance of doctors and reduces errors, provided it is used correctly, and there are artificial intelligence systems used in the health care sector in Abu Dhabi, and the role of the artificial mind in integrating human data, data and multiple medical images of doctors into a single artificial intelligence mind that is educated and familiar with the data. More than 100 doctors, as it seems more accurate in diagnosing medical diseases that need images such as cancer, which leads us to amazing results.

full scholarship

Adel Bey from Kazakhstan expressed his happiness at joining the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, obtaining a full scholarship to study, and obtaining a master’s degree in “computer vision”, which is the first batch to graduate from the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence. In this specialty, Adel Bey obtained a The scholarship after completing his studies in information technology, in his homeland, where he learned that the UAE has established a specialized university that has been talked about a lot, especially by professors at the university in Kazakhstan, and the programs provided by the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, and how it can be joined, through its teachers at the university, and that it is an opportunity for outstanding students And he said: I applied for the scholarship, and I am grateful to the UAE for this grant.

Adel Beik received a grant from Mohamed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, which contributed to achieving a scientific leap in the field he studies, and he also gained great experience in artificial intelligence, and that he was able to finish a number of research that will be published in specialized journals, and he said: The study system It enabled us to identify the challenges that may face the world, and any challenge that can be found solutions after identifying it, in a way that serves humanity, through the development of computer software systems.