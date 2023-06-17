The head of the Ministry of Education Kravtsov said that major changes in the Unified State Examination-2024 are not planned

No major changes are planned in the technology and content of the Unified State Examination (USE) in 2024. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Education of Russia Sergey Kravtsov in an interview. TASS.

“I want to immediately reassure the graduates of next year: there will be no major changes in the content, technology of the exam. Here, too, stability is important for us, so that schoolchildren understand in advance the rules for passing the exam, and if [появляются] some changes [чтобы] they were announced in advance,” he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Kravtsov noted that if changes are made to the exam, they will be announced before September 1.

Earlier, the head of Rosobrnadzor, Anzor Muzaev, reported that there were unlikely to be any major changes in the Unified State Examination in the next ten years.

In 2023, the main period for passing the main graduate exam will be held from May 26 to June 20. In Russia, about 700 thousand people will take it. The first day begins with geography, chemistry and literature, about 150 thousand people will pass these subjects.