Chihuahua, Chih.- Graduates of the Bachelor’s Degree in Educational Inclusion from the Normal School of the State of Chihuahua “Profr. Luis Urías Balderráin” are in limbo, since they reported not being able to obtain their degree or professional license.

They revealed that since the creation of this program, no consideration was given to registering it and they are currently struggling in their work, while the authorities, they said, only delay the process.

They said they began their studies in 2018 with the interest of training and with high expectations, but for two years they have been struggling with their document.

Are At least 13 are ‘in limbo’but the second generation of this degree is about to graduate with 30 students and the third will graduate next year, with just over 30 students, but they are not assured that their studies will be supported by this problem.

“We have been out for a while now and even though we are working, we cannot be entitled to the various benefits that other teachers have. It even seems like they want to do us a favor for working, when it was never our fault, but rather the fault of the authorities who did not foresee it and we are paying the consequences,” commented Vianey Valdez, who along with other teachers such as Ángeles Amezcua, Victoria Armendáriz and others, decided to make this situation public.

They added that they cannot be admitted into either of the two sections of the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE)because it is one of the requirements. In addition, there are no places, incentives and bonuses, which is why they have been pressuring the institution’s directors to provide some response.

They said they have met in person and by videoconference, and have also kept in touch via telephone and WhatsApp to learn about progress, but there are no results, other than the delivery of some certificates, which include errors.

Conversations between executives about flights to Mexico City to complete the paperwork and other issues have occurred almost every day, but they are simply told that it is already in process, they reported.

They have even paid for their documentation, via deposits, transfers or directly, for amounts of 3,750 pesos, with the faith that the procedures will be prompt, but until now, “everything is uncertain.”

They considered a serious mistake by the authorities who promoted the course with great enthusiasm, as it was something new and important, mainly to deal with students with some human condition, but did not foresee proper registration and reiterated that the consequences affect the graduates of the first generation, plus those accumulated in the coming generations.

The degree was designed during the five-year term of former governor Javier Corral Jurado, a degree that was approved by the Ministry of Education and Sports, whose head at that time was Pablo Cuarón Galindo. In the year that the first generation of said degree entered, the secretary was also fired and later, Carlos González Herrera, would take the reins, but they said that they never mentioned that the degree was in the process of being registered with the Ministry of Education and Sports. Ministry of Public Education (SEP) at the federal level, which supports these studies throughout the country.

The degree, they added, was sold as a specialty to design and use intervention strategies that facilitate the educational inclusion of students with disabilities, learning difficulties, communication and language difficulties, outstanding behavior and skills, as well as other conditions, through adapted teaching that promotes full participation, equity and quality education for all.

The profile is of a teacher who knows his or her students, knows how they learn and what they should learn; organizes and evaluates educational work, and carries out pertinent didactic intervention; recognizes himself or herself as a professional who continually improves to support students in their learning; assumes the legal and ethical responsibilities inherent to his or her profession for the well-being of students; participates in the effective operation of the school and fosters its ties with the community to ensure that all students successfully complete their schooling.

In addition, the field of employment includes the education and research sector; private professional practice; public or private educational institutions.

The curriculum was very well designed and they even participated in co-design with other universities in the country over the years; however, the fault was that it is not registered, so the affected teachers will have to wait, or else, as soon as their documentation is given to them, for some remuneration or compensation for this error.