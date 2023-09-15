Economist Carlos Fernández Valdovinos, 58 years old, was chosen by the new president of Paraguay, the conservative Santiago Peña, to head the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the government that took office in August.

Valdovinos studied in Brazil, where he graduated in economics from the Federal University of Paraná (UFPR). He completed his doctorate at the University of Chicago, like Paulo Guedes, and then worked at the World Bank (2004-2006) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF, between 2006 and 2011). He was president of the Central Bank of Paraguay between 2013 and 2018.

Defender of the market economy, Valdovinos is concerned about Paraguay’s relations with China: while important sectors of the local economy demand closer commercial ties with Beijing, the minister precisely wants there to be no dependence on them.

According to data from Statista, a platform that brings together economic, social and demographic statistics from around the world, the trade balance between the two countries is extremely unbalanced.

In 2022, while Paraguay’s imports from China totaled more than US$4.6 billion, the South American country’s exports to the Chinese totaled just US$21.8 million.

Relations with Beijing are a political issue: Paraguay is one of 13 countries in the world and the only one in South America that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

China considers the island, administered separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, as part of its territory and plans to incorporate it.

In recent years, several Latin American countries – Honduras, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Panama – have given up recognition of Taiwan and started maintaining relations with Beijing, interested in promises of investment from the second largest economy in the world.

Valdovinos, however, intends to follow another path: in an interview with Reuters at the end of July, the new minister said that he will seek to attract more Taiwanese investments.

“We are very good at producing soy and meat, but we need to diversify”, he explained. “We ask Taiwan to help us with this, through investments from its private sector,” said Valdovinos, who warned that Paraguayan farmers who are pushing for rapprochement with China “are not seeing the risks.”

Deepening these relationships “would probably be convenient for some sectors”, however, “as a strategy for Paraguay’s economic and social development, it is not convenient for us to continue focusing solely and exclusively on the main exporting sectors”, explained Valdovinos.

Maintaining relations with Taiwan was a campaign promise from Peña, who in his inauguration speech (in which Taiwanese vice-president William Lai was present) stated that Paraguay will build “alliances and cooperation with a geostrategic vision”, and that the relationship with Taipei “is an example of this and of Paraguay’s friendly and cooperative spirit with other nations”.

In this kind of regional crusade against the Chinese, for now solitary (the leader in the polls for the Argentine presidential election, Javier Milei, is critical of Beijing), Assunção seeks “pragmatic” relations with Brazil’s left-wing government (with whom he will discuss in review of the Itaipu Treaty soon) and will also propose that the largest South American economy, already the largest foreign investor in Paraguay, use its neighbor as an alternative to import less from China.

“We don’t want to take jobs away from Brazilians. We just want to replace a few billion [de dólares] that they import from China. It’s a win-win. The Brazilian investor, coming to Paraguay, manufactures and takes products that previously came from China. Paraguay wins, which creates jobs, and the Brazilian wins, who has a factory here and makes a profit. The objective is to replace China”, stated Valdovinos, in an interview with Valor.