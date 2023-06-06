Graduate students | Timo-Esa Tuuri couldn’t handle the phone rumba in 1979 – It may have started a unique tradition that still lives strong in Ostrobothnia

Timo-Esa Tuuri, who hails from Ylistaro, may have started the Ostrobothnian tradition with his graduation party invitation in 1979.

Helsinki Last Friday, Sanomat told about a fun Ostrobothnian graduation party tradition. At least in South Ostrobothnia and Ostrobothnia it is customary to invite guests with an announcement in the local newspaper.

In the news, it was said that the reason for starting the announcements is a mystery. Now the mystery may be solved.

“I dare to say that I was the first and then the only one on the matter”, says Timo-Esa Tuuri.

Tuuri read Helsingin Sanomat’s news and decided to contact the editor. The word “mystery” was a little annoying.

“Yes, some in Ylistaro know that it was me. Although not everyone may remember it.”

Luck is from Ylistaro and he also completed his high school there. Nowadays Ylistaro is part of Seinäjoki.

When the moment of celebration finally arrived, Tuuri thought of the easiest and fairest possible way to invite guests.

“At that time, calling was a terrible phone call. First you had to think about who to invite, and someone was always upset when they didn’t get an invitation. And then there was the hours of spinning the number plate and talking warmly. I told my mother that I wouldn’t mind doing it anyway, and so I got the idea that what if I just put an ad in the newspaper.”

At that time, i.e. at the end of the 1970s, he hadn’t noticed yo ads in newspapers before. Neither Tuuri’s sister, parents or grandparents had heard of anything similar.

The notice was published in Vaasa-lehti and Ilkka-lehti on May 26, 1979. The notice reads succinctly: “Welcome to my graduation party (in Pouttula) on May 31, 1979. Coffee pot hot all day.” The signatory is Tuuri himself. There is no image of the popular yo-yo cap on the invitation.

“When we didn’t know what the impact of the publication would be, my mother and father didn’t want to write Ylistaro as a place. We went with just my name and the name of the village.”

Tuuri might also have published a similar invitation in the Pohjankyrö magazine, but I’m not quite sure about that anymore.

Notification publishing was still exciting. The fear was what others might think.

“But when the feedback came, everyone said it was smart. None of the adults said a word.”

And perhaps something can be inferred from the popularity of announcements today, Tuuri admits.