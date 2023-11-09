Graduate students | Three probationers graduating in the fall wrote a top result

This fall, approximately 4,300 new high school students will graduate, i.e. the same number as in the fall of 2022.

In autumn The graduating high school student of Lahti joint school wrote eight honors and one exam, says the matriculation examination board.

In addition, two other probationers graduating in the fall wrote eight board games. One of them wrote from Kauriala high school in Hämeenlinna and the other from Sibelius high school in Helsinki.

All eight authors of the tableau are women, and they have attended high school for three and a half years.

The results of the fall matriculation essays were published on Thursday. A total of 43,900 students took part in the autumn exams. The chapter includes both examinees who are in different stages of their degree and those who are retaking passed or failed exams or supplementing their degree. The largest number of people signed up for the English long syllabus, mother tongue and literature, and biology exams.

Correction 9.11. 7:48 p.m.: Contrary to what was erroneously stated earlier in the article, the examinees did not write eight laudaturs during the autumn matriculation essays, but during the entire degree.