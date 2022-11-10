Graduate students | The best scores in the autumn yo essays were written by a 21-year-old from Kokkola from Nettilukio

Three high school students wrote eight laudaturs in the autumn essays. About 4,300 high school students will graduate this fall.

Autumn the student from Kokkola who wrote the highest diploma in terms of the grade point of his matriculation essays Jemina Helminen answers the phone on Thursday morning in a daze.

“I was looking forward to the results, but now I got an even bigger surprise,” he tells STT.

Helminen has completed the entire high school curriculum independently remotely at Nettilukio, which is an adult high school run by Otavia, the Mikkeli business institution.

In online high school there are no exams, but grades are given based on completed assignments and a mandatory learning diary. You can complete your studies from any location, and you can complete your matriculation records at a high school near you.

“Distance learning suits me well because I am self-directed and enjoy learning. I’m glad that I dared to do high school a little differently,” says Helminen.

In his opinion, the most difficult thing about distance learning is the scheduling of studying and the fact that you can keep your motivation up.

“It is important to create small goals that you can be happy about. Sometimes it’s also good to do something completely different from studying.”

A pearl has tried to study according to the normal school week, but it has not always been successful.

“It’s also nice to have flexibility. If you have something to do during the week, you can take one day off and study on the weekend,” he says.

Helminen’s diploma is worth 69 points. He wrote a total of six laudatur, four eximia and one lubenter approbatur.

The highest number of boarders who graduated this fall is eight. It was achieved by three students who study at Lahti co-educational school, Ressu high school and Tapiola high school.

Corona restrictions at the time, the lives of many high school students changed in one fell swoop, when lessons moved from classrooms to computer screens. Helminen is happy that he has been able to attend high school from the beginning to the end according to the same formula.

“It has felt safe that the studies have continued in the same way and things have always been taken care of.”

In his opinion, the learning materials of the distance high school are functional and the courses are well done. Help is always available if needed. In addition to the study material, Helminen has used course books and searched for information on the Internet.

Next, the 21-year-old from Kokkola plans to continue studying at university. Helminen is particularly interested in foreign languages, of which he wrote a total of six in his high school essays.

This fall about 4,300 new high school students graduate, i.e. about a hundred more than a year ago. Even more graduates will graduate when probationers complete their missing studies. 44,600 students registered for the autumn matriculation exams.

“In the fall, more high school students graduate than before. High school can be completed in 3–4 years, and some high school graduates specifically aim for 3.5 years of studies. The corona situation has also affected the students’ plans,” says the general secretary of the Matriculation Examination Board Tiina Tähkä in the bulletin.

The Matriculation Examination Board delivered the results of the matriculation essays to the schools on Thursday at nine in the morning. The autumn point limits have also been published on the board’s website.

The results are also shown in the Opautintopulku service of the Swedish National Board of Education.