Graduate students | Suvi-Elina Vihersalo thought she was a high school student – 17 years later she received a confusing mail

Last year, the Matriculation Examination Board found errors in the data of nearly 500 students. Secretary General Tiina Tähkä considers it possible that the mistakes could have had an impact on the students’ chances of getting into postgraduate studies.

Last fall Helsinki Suvi-Elina Vihersalo42, received a letter from the Board of Matriculation Examinations stating that an error had been detected in his performance data.

Due to a mistake, it looked like Vihersalo had not completed his matriculation, although he actually had. The error had now been corrected, the letter said.