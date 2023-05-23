Graduate students | See the names of the new graduates in the HS search engine

With Helsingin Sanomat’s search engine, you can search for new high school students by the name of the high school student or high school.

Next in the week of Saturday, June 3, approximately 25,100 new high school students will be able to wear the white cap.

A total of around 45,600 people registered for the spring matriculation exams. The number includes students who are in different stages of their degree, as well as those who are improving their exam grades and supplementing their matriculation diploma.

In the HS search engine are the high school students who have given permission for their names to be published.

The most there were writers in the matriculation exams of mother tongue, long English and long and short mathematics.

Measured in terms of points, the best student of the spring got 78 points. The highest number of boarders who graduated this spring is eight. Eight boards were written by four experimenters.

The new ones high school students receive a digital certificate in addition to a traditional paper diploma.

The digital certificate can be downloaded from the Oma opintopolku service. The paper diploma remains alongside the digital certificate.

The University Examination Board says that the digital certificate facilitates the application process, especially for foreign educational institutions. The digital certificate is available in Finnish, Swedish and English.

On June 3, all high school students who started their degree in spring 2008 or later will be able to use the digital diploma.

Those who started their degree earlier will receive a digital certificate later this year. Some of these certificates are created manually by combining registry data, so a fee is charged for them. The size of the fee will be determined during the spring, says the University Examination Board