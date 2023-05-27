Graduate students | Jasper Virkki wrote top papers about perhaps the most relaxed high school in Espoo – In his opinion, school matters

Last year, the average score of Espoo’s joint high school was the lowest in Espoo, but there are still low lines in the certificates.

Jasper Virkki, 19, wrote these papers from perhaps the most relaxed high school in Espoo. Espoo’s joint lyseo holds the bottom of the average limits of upper secondary schools in Espoo. The average required for upper secondary school is 7.58.

The highest average limit of Espoo’s high schools is Kuninkaantie high school’s 9.08.

According to Virk, the high school of 600 students has a crowd for many trains. Some want to invest more in studying, some less.

Virk was lured to the co-ed high school by a friend who would not have made it to other high schools. According to him, you can see the low average limit because the atmosphere is not very competitive.

“I have heard from acquaintances that in some high schools with a high average there can be really heavy pressure, and your own performance suffers. Competition is not a good thing if it goes to excess,” says Virkki.

Espoo According to him, the atmosphere at the joint high school is relaxed. You can talk to the teachers openly about your goals, and ask them for tips and feedback.

However, Virkki admits that the biggest influence on his success in writing was the fact that he himself decided to slack off in his studies.

“I might not have performed as well at another school. It has been important that I have been aware of what I can do if I work for it. However, no one wrote those idiots for me.”

After high school, Virkki wants to study law. Before that, however, he plans to complete the military.

In high school studying was not to Virk’s taste yet, but the graduation essays offered a new kind of challenge.

“In elementary school, I had an average average, but yes, I pretty much did the whole thing with my left hand. I never studied for any exams.”

For the first time, Virkki prepared for the exam only in the second year of high school. It became ten.

“I realized that yes, I get downtime and failures even without reading, but do I want it if I can improve my grades with my own work.”

The investment paid off. Virkki wrote essays on religion, mother tongue and Swedish, and eximias on English and history. This week, he got a place at the University of Helsinki’s Vaasa unit to study law.

“Many said that you will hardly get into law school the first time. Of course, it only fueled the desire to show that I can get there,” says Virkki.

Espoo assistant principal of the joint high school Antti Koskinen says that, according to statistics, the differences between upper secondary schools in learning results are also a fact in Finland. However, he thinks that it is due to differences between residential areas rather than high schools.

“Finland has the smallest differences between primary schools of the countries measured in the Pisa studies. I guess that is also true in high schools.”

However, Koskinen also sees good in the fact that there are high schools with different average limits. Then it is easier to adapt the teaching to the students’ starting level.

“As a teacher, it can be easier if there aren’t huge learning differences in the class. You can see it, for example, in the last refresher courses of the abies, where the goal of some is to get a laudatur and of others to pass.”

Espoo the co-educational high school has a relatively large number of students with Finnish as a second language. According to Koskinen, students who speak a foreign language have fewer above-average averages because they may have had challenges in elementary school because of the language.

However, ending up in high school with a low average can also be due to the feeling of belonging.

“When students know that there are many people from different cultures in a high school, it is also easier for them to choose such a high school. Students feel that it is not diversity but diversity.”

Koskinen also reminds that the group of S2 students is extremely diverse. Some are third-generation immigrants, whose Finnish language skills can be even stronger than many native Finns.

Since the differences between Finnish high schools are small, according to Koskinen, the choice of a place to study is often guided by other factors than the average limits.

“When choosing a high school, you choose who you study with rather than the teaching. Where a teacher ends up teaching is quite random.”