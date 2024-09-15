Graduate meteorologist announces “huge temperature jump” – summer celebrates big comeback in Germany

Home World

From: Dominik Jung

Press Split

The flood situation currently has Germany firmly in its grip. But the forecasts give us hope: summer will return as quickly as it left last time.

Munich – In Saxony, the rain may have stopped temporarily on Saturday (September 14), but the flood situation is still tense. The same applies to Bavaria. However, the storm situation in the neighboring countries is significantly worse.

Then the weather changes: “From Tuesday onwards it will suddenly become significantly warmer. Locally, the maximum temperatures in Germany will shoot up to 28 °C or 29 °C. Indian summer is coming,” explains graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net.

Summer in Germany plays ping pong: Next week it will suddenly be over 25 degrees

High pressure “Reinhold” is bringing predominantly dry and partly sunny weather to the west and north this weekend. It is still wet and grey in many places, and also unexpectedly cool after the abrupt end of the heat. But from Tuesday (September 17th) very warm air from Eastern Europe will be moving into Germany on the back of the current storm low.

Indian summer is getting ready and will conquer large parts of Germany next week. © picture alliance / dpa | Ulrich Perrey

Recently it was said that temperatures above 25 degrees were no longer possible at this time of year due to the wet ground. “I cannot agree with that. The warm air masses are flowing directly from Poland and the Czech Republic to Germany and are spreading rapidly to the north and west of Germany,” said graduate meteorologist Jung in his latest weather videoHowever, both countries are currently still battling devastating floods. For a long time, models predicted similar levels of damage for Germany.

wetter.net – the weather in a nutshell! This article was created in a content partnership with wetter.net. wetter.net offers you everything you need to know about weather and climate. On our pages you will find worldwide city and local forecasts for the next 14 days, with 1-hour time resolution for the first 7 days and 3-hour time resolution for the following days. Weather forecasts, precipitation radar, measured values, weather warnings, Germany weather and weather news provide information about current developments and the coming hours and days.

A magnificent change in the weather is imminent: 30 degrees will be knocking on the door in the middle of the week – only the south is weak

It starts in the east and the north. On Wednesday (September 18th) the warm air can also penetrate the west of Germany. Then temperatures in Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne will reach 25 °C and more. It will be warmest in the Berlin and Brandenburg area. There temperatures of even 28 °C or 29 °C are possible.

It will only stay cooler in southern Germany and on the edge of the Alps. Remnants of the cold air mass, which brought snow in some places, are stubbornly holding on in these regions. It will take the longest for warmer air masses to prevail there. In the rest of Germany it will often be sunny, dry and warm. In short: Indian summer is coming. And it is here to stay.