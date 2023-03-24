Graduate essays | High school students have a real exam today

The majority of matriculates now complete their matriculation examination according to the renewed degree structure.

Spring today is the turn of the real exam in the matriculation essays. Now we measure competence in psychology, philosophy, history, physics and biology.

Next Wednesday, the examinees will write the rest of the subjects of the real exam.

45,600 students signed up for the spring yo-yo exams. There are about 700 fewer test cases than in spring 2022.