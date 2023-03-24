Friday, March 24, 2023
Graduate essays | High school students have a real exam today

March 24, 2023
Homeland|Matriculation examination

The majority of matriculates now complete their matriculation examination according to the renewed degree structure.

Spring today is the turn of the real exam in the matriculation essays. Now we measure competence in psychology, philosophy, history, physics and biology.

Next Wednesday, the examinees will write the rest of the subjects of the real exam.

The majority of matriculates now complete their matriculation examination according to the renewed degree structure. They will have to write at least five exams, while earlier the minimum requirement was four.

45,600 students signed up for the spring yo-yo exams. There are about 700 fewer test cases than in spring 2022.

