Yesterday was the coldest April 1 in at least 120 years and tomorrow morning will also be record cold. In some places in the south and east of the country, the temperature can drop below -5 degrees around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. and in some places even -7. “It’s quite cold for this time of year”, weatherman Wouter van Bernebeek must say Whonor plaza acknowledge. “The natural is, after the beautiful weather of recent weeks, quite a lot of damage.”

The maximum temperature will be around 12 degrees in the middle of next week and a lot of rain is coming our way. In a week it seems to be slowly getting less and less fresh. “It will be warmer again, but whether the weather will be nice too…”, Van Bernebeek does not yet dare to promise very firmly. “It will be very changeable next week, with about ten degrees during the day and especially a lot of rain and wind. Two weeks ago it looked like spring, now winter and next week autumn. Three seasons in two weeks, that’s quite special. The differences are so big.”