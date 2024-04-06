The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be generally fair to partly cloudy at times, with a gradual rise in temperatures, becoming humid at night and Monday morning in some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate, speeding southeasterly to northeasterly, 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30. km/h.

The Arabian Gulf will have light waves, with the first tide occurring at 00:49, the first low tide at 18:24, and the second low tide at 06:34. The Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, the first tide occurring at 08:32, the second low at 20:47, and the first low tide at At 14:34 and the second low tide at 03:15.