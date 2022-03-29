The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair in general, partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day, and temperatures tend to rise gradually.

The wind movement is northwesterly / 10 to 20, reaching 35 km / h.. The waves in the Arabian Gulf are medium to light.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light. The first tide occurs at 08:24, the second tide is at 21:05, the first tide is at 14:41, and the second tide is at 03:24.



