The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather today will be fair to partly cloudy in the east, and temperatures will tend to rise gradually, and it will be humid at night and tomorrow morning, over some coastal areas, and winds will be light to moderate, brisk at times.

The center also expected that the winds would be southeasterly to northwesterly, 10 to 20, reaching 35 km/hr.

He expected that the Arabian Gulf would be light waves, while the first tide would occur at 14:00, the second tide at 00:54, the first tide at 07:44, and the second tide at 18:33. And the Sea of ​​​​Oman is light, while the first tide will occur at 10:24, the second tide at 21:10, the first tide at 16:00, and the second tide at 03:59.