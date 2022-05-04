The National Center of Meteorology expected the weather today to be fair in general, and partly cloudy at times, with a gradual rise in temperatures, and light to moderate winds, active at times, causing dust during the day, being northwesterly to southeasterly / 15 to 25 reaching 40 km/ s.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium, while the first tide will occur at 16:34, the second at 03:13, the first islands at 09:46, and the second at 20:48.

He pointed out that the waves in the Sea of ​​Oman will be light to medium, while the first tide will occur at 23:27, the first islands at 18:30, and the second at 06:26.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

