The Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, announced that it would allow the gradual return of real learning to all academic levels in public schools, in the various emirates of the country, starting from February 14th.

The ministry affirmed in a statement that the option of “distance education” will remain available until the end of the school year, taking into account the importance of coordination between parents and school principals.

The Ministry stressed the importance of adhering to the application of precautionary measures and taking preventive measures, in order to avoid the application of laws and provisions related to this, and the Emirates Foundation for School Education, during the past weeks, has worked to review and evaluate precautionary measures in schools, and update them according to the requirements of the health situation, and will continue to apply hybrid education for the current academic year. .





