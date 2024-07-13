The National Center of Meteorology said that the country is currently affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, accompanied by an extension of a high pressure system in the upper layers of the atmosphere, noting that today’s weather will be clear and dusty at times, and low clouds will appear on the east coast in the morning, pointing out that temperatures tend to gradually decrease, and it will become humid at night until tomorrow morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in coastal and internal areas, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to become dusty.

He pointed out that the weather tomorrow will remain clear and dusty at times, with low clouds continuing to appear on the east coast in the morning, and some cumulus clouds may form in the east in the afternoon, and it will be humid at night until Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, becoming active to cause dust and dirt, especially in the east.

The center expected the weather the day after tomorrow (Tuesday) to be clear to partly cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon, and it will become humid at night until Wednesday morning in some western areas, while the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, to stir up dust, and their speed will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, which will be light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center reported that the weather next Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south, with a rise in temperatures in the interior regions, becoming humid at night until next Thursday morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of fog or light fog forming, and the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active to cause dust.

The center indicated that the country is currently witnessing a rise in temperatures as a result of the region being affected by the extension of a number of thermal depressions that work to raise temperatures, the most important of which is the seasonal Indian depression, noting that as a result of the presence of the eastern mountains and the rise in temperatures during the day, this leads to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds accompanied by rainfall, extending to some inland areas.

The center explained that some areas of the country will be affected during the second half of this month by the extension of the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), which is accompanied by the formation of some cumulonimbus clouds that sometimes rain, noting that the cycle of land and sea breezes plays an important role during this month, as the country is affected by southeasterly winds at night and in the morning, and by northerly winds during the day, and the country is also sometimes affected by active southerly winds, especially during the morning period that may raise dust, and the northwestern winds are sometimes active and are laden and raise dust.

The center pointed out that this month also witnesses an increase in relative humidity on some days during the early morning in some areas, and fog or light fog may form on some few days during the month, noting that the average temperature during July ranges between 34.6 and 37.2 degrees Celsius, as the average maximum temperature is between 39.7 and 43.8 degrees Celsius, and the average minimum temperature is between 29.1 and 31.4 degrees Celsius.