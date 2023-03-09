The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, with the possibility of some cumulus clouds accompanied by light rain in the afternoon in the east, and temperatures tend to decrease gradually.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, causing dust, leading to low horizontal visibility, southeasterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.

He pointed out that the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves at times, while the first tide will occur at 14:52, the second at 03:19, the first tide at 08:43 and the second at 21:00.

He noted that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 11:48 and the second at 23:34, and the first tide will occur at 17:23 and the second at 06:01.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City: Maximum temperature, minimum temperature, maximum humidity, minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 34 23 70 25

Dubai 33 23 60 25

Sharjah 34 19 60 20

Ajman 33 22 45 20

Umm Al Quwain 34 19 55 20

Ras al-Khaimah 34 18 45 15

Fujairah 26 19 80 50

Al Ain 33 22 60 15

Liwa 35 20 40 20

Al-Ruwais 37 22 50 20

Goods 36 21 60 20

Delma 34 22 75 25

Greater Tunb 32 22 80 25

Lesser Tunb 32 22 80 25

Abu Musa 32 22 80 2