The Gradiant technology center leads the QUORUM innovation ecosystemfunded by the CDTI (Center for Technological Development and Innovation), whose objective is to create a collaborative environment between the various participating entities to promote innovation in the quantum field, developing new technological solutions that can be practically applied in different sectors .

This project seeks to generate knowledge, transfer technology, develop talent, create innovative companies and identify use cases in the field of quantum computing. The ‘QUORUM’ consortium is made up of key entities in the field of technology, research and innovationin order to create a collaborative and multidisciplinary environment that favors the development of quantum computing in Spain.

Among the partners in Galicia There are CESGA (Supercomputing Center of Galicia), the Department of Education, Science, Universities and FP through the Galician Innovation Agency and the International Quantum Center of Fujitsu (a leading Japanese multinational in technology).

Furthermore, this project will contribute to the consolidation of the Galicia Quantum Technologies Polethe strategic initiative of the Xunta to position the community as an international reference in these technologies on the horizon of 2030. Gradiant’s main lines of work within the framework of QUORUM include research and development of quantum applications.

Also the creation of accessible training content for various industrial sectors. The Galician technology center will also play a fundamental role in the implementation of a communication strategy that promotes the progress and results of the project at the national and international level.

Financing

The ‘QUORUM’ project is part of the CDTI Innovation Ecosystems Call and is financed by the Next Generation European funds EU and the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

In recent years, Gradiant has quintupled the licensing agreements for its innovation projects, which now reach the 150 licenses in 18 countries. Some of the most recent public references are Telefónica, Vodafone, Samsung, Stellantis, NATO, Indra, NTT Data, Avincis and Boeing.