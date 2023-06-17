Yesterday, the 12 students in public and private schools for the three tracks (general, advanced, and elite) concluded year-end exams in chemistry and biology, where the students expressed their happiness with the ease of the two exams.

They emphasized that the questions were diverse and comprehensive for the curriculum, and did not deviate from the educational structure, and were distributed to 22 questions, and the test was held electronically only.

Public and private school administrations studying the curriculum of the Ministry of Education confirmed that the exam of the two subjects took into account the individual differences between students, and the questions were distinguished by the generality and inclusiveness of the curriculum and did not include any difficulties, in addition to taking into account all levels of students clearly.

In turn, the Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that the results will be announced from June 22 to June 26 according to the seminars, noting that it will hold compensatory exams during the period between June 19 and 23 for students who are absent from the exams with an acceptable excuse, while the institution specified the period between July 6 and 12 for the re-examinations, and the results will be announced on July 13 and 14.

Re-examinations are intended for students who have not achieved a lower end in any of the theoretical subjects of Group A.

Compensatory exams target students who were absent from the end-of-year exam with an acceptable excuse, or who encountered technical problems while performing the exams, and their data was collected through the IDH platform.

The 12 students begin re-examinations in the subjects of mathematics and Islamic education, with two periods for the first subject, as the first period of mathematics begins from 8:30 until 11 am, divided into the written part from 8:30 until 9:30 am, and the electronic part from 9:30 until 9:30 am. 11 in the morning, provided that the second period for the Islamic Education exam begins from 11:30 until 1:30 in the afternoon.