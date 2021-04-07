In the midst of the controversy between the ruling party and the opposition over the restrictions on movement, Graciela Ocaña crossed La Cámpora and Máximo Kirchner for the VIP Vaccination. The deputy said that the group and its leader they must “apologize” to older adults for having “stolen the vaccines against the coronavirus.”

The statements of the former Minister of Health of the Nation come after Together for Change and the Government were braided in a public discussion about the restrictions in the face of the second wave of coronavirus.

This Wednesday morning, La Cámpora released a statement in which he called to “stop the virus and vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate.” And he pointed out to the opposition: “They refuse to take measures to take care of the people.”

“Such a statement can only start from wicked minds who seek the collapse of the health system and use hatred to divide society, “they added from the camper group.

Meanwhile, Axel Kicillof spoke of “the most destructive opposition in the world.”

Now, in the afternoon, Ocaña expressed himself in harmony with his colleagues in the opposition and responded to the governor and the group led by Máximo Kirchner.

Graciela Ocaña targeted La Cámpora and Máximo Kirchner for the VIP vaccinations. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

“I would tell Governor Kicillof to read the document. That’s where he read it but he didn’t understand it “, said the deputy, on Radio Miter.

Later, Ocaña highlighted the work of the governors of Together for Change and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, despite the deduction of funds suffered by the City.

“They know how much all the governors and the head of the Government have worked to reach a consensus and carry out common policies to face the pandemic. How they have worked side by side, despite the fact that in the midst of the pandemic the City was removed a huge amount of funds that correspond to him, “said Ocaña.

About that remove, he pointed against the national government: “He did not care about the pandemic or that the funds received by the City were equivalent to 80 percent of all the investment in health that had been made in the last year.”

Máximo Kirchner, leader of La Cámpora. Photo Germán García Adrasti

Finally, he made his defense on the pronouncement of La Cámpora.

“The perverse thing is that the vaccines have been stolen. And those who stole the vaccines are part of La Cámpora,” said Ocaña.

And he remarked: “La Cámpora and Máximo Kirchner have to apologize to the thousands of retirees that today they do not have their vaccines, while they, young people, do have them “.

“Stealing vaccines, that is the greatest perversion “, Ocaña concluded.

The ruling-opposition controversy

The public discussion The measures to prevent the growth of coronavirus infections had begun when leaders of the ruling party and the opposition were negotiating the measures.

Together for Change rejected the Government’s restrictions in the face of the new wave of coronavirus.

“We find it particularly worrying that in the face of the failure of the government’s health strategy, the repeated response is to insist with excessive and poorly calibrated restrictions,” they said this Tuesday from Together for Change, when meetings between national, Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires authorities took place.

Those words sparked Axel Kicillof’s reaction. The governor of the Province of Buenos Aires assured that “we have the most destructive opposition of the world. “He was joined by Santiago Cafiero and La Cámpora, who published a document against JxC.

In addition, both forces are involved in negotiations regarding the possible postponement of the PASO.

Ocaña and the VIP vaccination

Graciela Ocaña crossed paths with Carla Vizzotti in a committee of the Chamber of Deputies.

The deputy presented a letter several weeks ago in Comodoro Py to investigate the supposed deviation of 60 doses from Sputnik V from the Posadas Hospital to the SAMIC Hospital in El Calafate, a town close to the Kirchner family.

The government explained that 10 doses were transferred on a flight at the end of January and that it was part of “normal movements of compensation for supplies” between national hospitals.

This Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, assured that she was not informed about the movement between Posadas and El Calafate and stressed that she did not make any call to stop the commercial flight that transported the vaccine shipment.

AFG