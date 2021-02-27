Time and its changes, especially the changes of time, have left it standing, like Alejandro Casona’s trees; like a banner of human rights that, over so many years, have seen some fall, others stain. Graciela already has the adjective name that popular affection grants to few. Years ago, she lost her first name, Rosa, her last name, Castagnola, and was left with her husband’s Fernández Meijide. It turns 90 this Saturday.

The most recent photo showed her sitting in line with at-risk citizens, waiting to be vaccinated against Covid, a calamity that is nothing compared to what happened in his life. Neither VIP vaccination, nor jump shift, nor dribbling to the rules: queue, wait, puncture and home. His most recent book is on the stands of bookstores: it is the reissue of his “The intimate history of human rights in Argentina”, that Graciela knows like no one else.

It came to them because of the tragedy. On the night of October 23, 1976, seven months after the military coup, five armed men knocked on the door of his apartment and asked who Pablo was. Pablo was one of the three children of Graciela and Enrique’s couple. I was 17 years old. Those who remember him paint him as a great intellectual baggage, a reader of Hegel at age 13, a former student of the Vicente López National and Commercial College.

The kidnappers almost took the boy naked, he was able to dress in a hurry, put on some shoes and before seeing him for the last time, Graciela asked to be allowed to shelter him: she gave him a sweater that she squeezed in her hands. He never saw it again. That night, terror also fell on other Vicente López school students.

Months after vain efforts to find out something about Pablo, efforts that included encounters with priests who were accomplices of terror, cleft by the presentiment, Graciela approached the Permanent Assembly for Human Rights (APDH) and asked to be one more collaborator.

True to his style, he got involved with everything, still lost and hopes of finding Pablo alive because the most crude and terrible testimonies about State terrorism arrived at the APDH. This is how Graciela entered the ever-shifting sands of Argentine politics.

Her action in the APDH led her to integrate the National Commission on the Disappearance of Persons (CONADEP) created by the government of Raúl Alfonsín. He skirted political activity until in 1991 he joined the Frente Grande, which would make up the Frepaso together with the País de Jose Octavio Bordón.

She was a candidate for deputy for the city of Buenos Aires in 1991, won a seat in 1993, was a conventional constituent in 1994 and challenged the Pact of Olivos, was a Senator for Capital in 1995. A year later she presided over the Statutory Assembly that established the operating rules of the Buenos Aires autonomy.

Two years later he defeated in the elections in the province of Buenos Aires Hilda “Chiche” Duhalde and catapulted his political space towards the formation of the Alliance.

Graciela could be the candidate for president of that Alliance that painted hope, but lost the internal against Fernando de la Rúa. He ran for the governorship of Buenos Aires and lost to Carlos Ruckauf, while the Alliance (De la Rúa-Carlos “Chacho” Álvarez) defeated Peronism (Eduardo Duhalde-Ramón “Palito” Ortega).

She was Minister of Social Development of that government that was going to collapse with the crisis of 2001, caused by the exit of the “one to one” that Carlos Menem had left the wick burning.

Graciela then came out of the quicksand to do politics in another way. Someone once told you that it is wiser to know when to get out of politics than to know when to get into it. He did not leave aside the defense of human rights, he separated himself from the Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, who would end up, the Mothers, for declaring themselves a political group identified with Kirchnerism.

Among other discreet tasks, Graciela faced the very hard mission of trying to understand, and explain, the 70s, the years of unleashed political violence. He did it with stark lucidity and honesty, especially in “The dialogue”, an encounter that he had with Hector Leis, a Montonero guerrilla who, before dying in Brazil, wanted to apologize for the damage committed in those years. Together, Graciela and Leis unraveled some painful definitions, such as the one that affirms that terrorism has no owner, neither the left nor the right are.

He also tried to unravel the secrets and fervors of that militancy fully involved in the armed struggle and to delineate the role of the State on human rights. Those pages contain an unanswered question: “Why did what should never have happened to us happen to us?”

Today she is the president of the Argentine Political Club. It seems to be at ease. Some time ago, perhaps taking stock of what his life was like since that early morning in October 1976 and that wrinkled sweater, he said: “It would have changed everything to have Pablo.”

The cover of his recently reissued book shows the resounding close-up of that teenager. The work is now dedicated to him. “To Pablo”. As always.

