Graciela Fernández Meijide criticized the human rights secretary this Sunday for using a “a vocabulary from the 70s” in his report on the isolation centers in Formosa and stated that Gildo Insfrán represents the “worst conservative Peronism.”

The Human Rights referent said that Alberto Fernández told her his official “go and take care of Gildo”, but that Horacio Pietragalla did his task “in the worst way.”

“He says’ here there is no violation of human rights or crimes against humanity.They express it intentionally or because they are ignorant And they don’t know what a crime against humanity is? “, he said in a dialogue with radio Miter.

The leader of the Argentine Political Club and former minister of the Alliance recalled that Pietragalla, who is the grandson recovered by Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, “you should know very well what a crime against humanity is, which is when a state orders to systematically pursue and eliminate “.

Fernández Meijide argued that isolation centers “are in broad daylight” and that no one said that there were “clandestine detention centers” in the province, as the Secretary of Human Rights assured.

At the same time he criticized the “use of a vocabulary from the 70s.” “He (Pietragalla) stayed in the rear view mirror. Nobody said that there were clandestine centers, but the two councilors protested and took pictures with people locked up,” Meijide said.

Pietragalla traveled to Formosa on Thursday amid complaints about the confinement of citizens in isolation centers and the conditions of those places.

After two days of tours and meeting with opposition leaders, such as Gabriela Neme, the councilor detained by the provincial police, she defended the Insfrán government. “There is no systematic violation of human rights in Formosa, it is almost a joke,” said Pietragalla.

On Saturday Together for Change, together with different social actors, they published a harsh request in which they point out the “acts of discrimination, violence and arbitrariness such as those that are happening in Formosa put the government, before the eyes of the world, on the edge of the authoritarian precipice“.

“We have a democracy that we renewed in 1983, we proposed to be a republic, but we have these subnational governments that later they end up governing in the same way as they do in their provinces, such as Menem in La Rioja, or Kirchner in Santa Cruz, they end up being president and acting in the same way, “he declared regarding Insfrán’s management.

Opposition deputies travel to Formosa

A delegation of national legislators from Juntos por el Cambio will travel to the province this week to verify in situ the human rights violations that the harsh health policy of the governed Insfrán implies.

This Sunday, Waldo Wolff pointed out that they have not yet confirmed the day of the trip, but that the objective is to “collect the testimony of people who are afraid” and “go” to the places where Pietragalla did not go.

“We have not asked for an audience. We are going to speak with citizens. We do not want the witness of the ruling party, or that they take us on a city tour,” he said ironically in a dialogue with radio Miter.

The delegation will be made up of Sebastián Salvador, vice president of the Human Rights commission; Wolff, chairman of the Freedom of Expression commission and Mónica Frade, deputy of the Civic Coalition bloc. Deputies Ricardo Buryaile and Mario Arce and Senator Luis Naidenoff, all from the UCR of Formosa, will also join.

Look also