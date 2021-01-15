The bomb exploded in Controversy at the Bar (America, Monday to Friday at 8:00 p.m.) when Matías Alé and María Fernanda Callejón revealed that they had had an intimate encounter Several years ago. Taking accounts, it was established that the affair was when the actor was still in a relationship with Graciela Alfano, in 2008 and the three had crossed paths in the Dancing for a Dream.

That is why Ángel de Brito took advantage of a mobile in THE M (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11) with the blonde, to give his opinion about the infidelity he had suffered from Alé, your ex-partner. “Matías publicly confessed that he was unfaithful to you and I was surprised that he gave the name of the other famous one, María Fernanda Callejón. It was when the three of them were in the Dancing“, clarified the driver.

Then came Alfano’s answer. “It is a strange thing, because the numbers do not give me. You know that I take infidelity wonderfully, because fidelity is not my strong suit. So I can hardly point to anyone. But they don’t give me the titles. “

Graciela Alfano spoke of Matías Alé’s relationship with María Fernanda Callejón, when they were still a couple. Capture TV

“When you say that you were unfaithful, it’s great. But later he says that he was already moved. She doubts … They are afraid of me and they do well to be afraid of me, because I am fearsome, a being of darkness. I laugh and laugh until at some point I don’t laugh anymore and I leave you dead. Off the planet, “Graciela chicanered.

“Basically I tell you that I asked Siri (pointing to her phone) when Fernanda Callejón was eliminated in 2008 in Dancing and Siri replied: ‘Callejón julio week 15 of 2008’. if he came into the dressing room to have sex with her in week 15 or earlier, he was still with me. So the house he had to find was mine, “he reflected between laughter.

“I kept looking and reviewed photos that I once took at the end of the relationship, when I our partner was a viva la pepa. You remember that one day I said that I called from Matías’s phone to a number that he had saved as Sushi and a female voice that drank me answered. Then I called that number again and he answered ‘Matiii’. That’s when I realized that I was shitting myself, “acknowledged the blonde.

“Another contact was ‘Greek Restaurant’ (for Xipolitakis). There were many restaurants, but there were none called ‘Dead end’, or something that has to do with it. But This kid screwed me up with so many at the end of the relationship that restaurants were no longer enough“, I laughed.

Then de Brito asked for the tape of what Matías Alé and Fernanda Callejón had said in Polémica, where they confessed their meeting. “We were both alone, and Matías was publicly traded at the time”said the brunette, although no one believed her.

Upon the return of the note, Alfano stated that “I leave Callejón out. Except that she does not take charge and is afraid of me. But Why should she take care of my partner with Alé? She liked the kid, she turned him around in the dressing roomThey had a great time and I congratulate her as an Argentine woman and sister, “he closed.

