Graciela Alfano was moved by the death of the former president Carlos Saúl Menem, at age 90, with whom he had a romantic relationship.

“We regret the loss of Carlos Menem“, said the media in dialogue with TN Weekend (TN).

“I met him when he had gotten out of jail, he was the caudillo with the sideburns, with a revolutionary gesture and his ideas. We had long talks. I was married at that time to (Enrique) Capozzolo. We saw each other very often. The relationship we had was later, “said Alfano, who later told how was the brief romance they had.

“He fell in love with me. To the point that when he separated from Zulema he asked me to go live with him in Olivos. At that time I was married. It really did not prosper. But he had a strong crush. Then the relationship cooled down. “

“I didn’t want to go visit him at Quinta de Olivas. So he invited me to a boat in the middle of the Río de la Plata “He recalled about those clandestine meetings with the former president.

“He always said that he admired my beauty and my intelligence. I drove him crazy because I asked him many questions. I liked his wisdom, how he handled issues, how he didn’t get angry, he analyzed with tremendous coldness, with intelligence. He handled the chess pieces without that emotionality that often makes us make mistakes. He always reached the goal he wanted, that attracted me a lot “, said Alfano about Menem, whom he defined as a” great seducer “.

“His presence, his personality transformed people. He had a great seduction. He had a highly attractive personality. The smart people are the attractive ones. And he was, “he said.

“He told me ‘the presidential sash made me tall, blond and blue-eyed'”he recalled humorously.

Regarding his death, which occurred on February 14 at the Los Arcos Sanatorium, where he was struggling to overcome a series of health problems derived from severe pneumonia that afflicted him in June 2020, Alfano said: “It seems to me that how he dies speaks a lot Dying surrounded by family members speaks of the person, beyond anything we think politically. He died in peace with the people who loved him, what more could you ask for. “