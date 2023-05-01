Panama.- The influencer Grace Bon has started to become the favorite of Internet usersWell, thanks to her beauty, personality and fight against stereotypes, she has captured all eyes.

Recently, the Panamanian model of 25 years old captivated everyone after publishing a couple of photographs posing in swimsuit showing off their huge curves from the beach, achieving all kinds of reactions.

It was through Instagram where Gracie Bon was seen posing in a red bikini of two pieces that left little to the imagination, making everyone fall at their feet and exceeding 95 thousand likes.

Gracie Bonilla has caused a sensation in her fight to combat stereotypes, making it very clear that all bodies are beautiful regardless of their sizes or structures, motivating other plus-size women to follow in her footsteps.

Everyone has been surprised by the security with which the influencer and model She has used all kinds of clothes to show off her incomparable figure, since there are not many women with a similar physique, much less willing to show everything no matter what they say.

It should be remembered that Gracie is also a creator of adult content and has her own account on onlyfanswhere he consents to his followers in a very special way.