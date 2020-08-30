The new normal that the pandemic has brought to football means that where in the past there were mere summer bowling, many against clubs of “if I’ve seen you I don’t remember”, today at least derbies are seen. Valencia without going any further has faced Villarreal and Levante in 24 hours and a week ago it did against him Castellon. Well, yesterday against Levante, more than Valencia played their quarry. Kang-in Lee acted as captain and not because the club wants to give the Korean stripes, which also, but because no other teammate surpassed his 35 games. The average age of the eleven from Gracia was 21.5 years old, and the 31 blocks of Cillesen raised it a lot.

In all fairness, the Pinatar derby will be remembered by several debutants and few others. There was only news of Cillessen in a heads-up against Morales and Aitor, when he was replaced by Dani Cárdenas. Gracia and Paco López will surely draw other conclusions; The Navarrese will know which kids are more or less made to count on them when you come around curves; that of Silla to see to what extent his people remember the automatisms. To top, Roger and Correia left injured before the break. The striker suffered a sprain, the Portuguese an overload.

Levante asserted the hierarchy of its eleven and, although without fanfare, dominated. But occasions, that of Morales and another of Campaign (more for the play than for the shot). Thus, Gracia faces the penultimate week of work prior to the debut in the League with the same defeats as reinforcements: zero. Borja Mayoral, also a central and a medium, is about to arrive. In Levante, one of his (few) new faces of the summer had minutes again: Dani Gómez.

Valencia: Cillessen; Correia (Wass, 45 ‘), Guillamón, Molina, Centelles; Yunus (Vallejo, 75 ‘), Alemañ (Hugo González, 71’), Carbonell (Esquerdo, 89 ‘), Álex Blanco (Racic, 71’); Kang-in (Jason, 71 ‘) Nephew.

I raised: Aitor (Dani, 69 ‘); Miramón (Coke, 46 ‘), Duarte (Manzanara, 60’), Rober Pier (Luna, 69 ‘), Toño (Clerc, 46’), Campaña (Rochina, 46 ‘), Radoja (Pablo Martínez, 46’; Pepelu , 80 ‘), Bardhi (Vukcevic, 46’); Morales (Dani Gómez, 46 ‘) and Roger (Sergio León, 53’).

Referee. Sánchez López, Murcia. He admonished Coke Andújar (88 ‘) and Uros Racic (92’).

Stadium. Pinatar Arena. No audience.