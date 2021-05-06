The Director of Legal Affairs of the Senate, Graciana Peñafort, assured this Wednesday that the “The Judiciary offered him a pact of impunity“to Vice President Cristina Kirchner and that she” did not accept. “

After denying that Cristina Kirchner’s criticisms against the functioning of the Justice are linked to her procedural situation, the lawyer indicated that the former president was invited to a “spurious negotiation” to overcome the multiple causes against her.

“This argument that Cristina questions Justice because of her procedural situation, I say it as a lawyer, nothing would be more convenient for Cristina than not to do it and accept the spurious negotiation offered by the Judiciary, when this government began, to make a pact of impunity for her in exchange for also having an impunity pact with respect to the Judicial Power, “said Peñafort.

In statements to radio The uncovering, the Senate official added that “Cristina did not accept that” and considered that this situation “is a detail that people omit” when they reject the claims of the Vice President about the Judiciary.

Cristina Kirchner once again shared an act with Alberto Fernández.

However, Peñafort avoided specifying how was the supposed offer that the former president received from representatives of the Judicial Power. When consulted in this regard, it limited itself to pointing out that this proposal is implicit in the messages sent from the federal courts located in Comodoro Py.

“I do not know, I was not part of it (of the eventual offer of impunity that the Vice President received). But I do notice when the judges say ‘no one comes to talk to us’. And I say ‘And why are they going to talk to you?’ The judges are concerned that no one is going to talk to them because it prevents them from changing the figures, “he said.

In this regard, Peñafort added that he “is amused” when Comodoro Py says that “no one comes to talk to us.” “No, it is that nobody is going to go talk to you. The problem is that they want the impunity pacts to be reissued, it is the claim of the Judicial Power. The problem is that nobody in the Government accepted that,” he completed.

He added that “even with his ways, debatable in terms of effectiveness, neither (the former Minister of Justice) Marcela losardo he accepted that pact of impunity. “

“No one went to talk to them (the judges) about Cristina’s procedural situation, because Cristina has no vocation to reach an agreement with the Judiciary. She does not have one,” he clarified.

And he pointed out that this position is the one that the former president raised with her furious presentation, last December, before the Federal Oral Court 2, which was judging her for the redirection of public works in favor of Lázaro Báez, during her tenure.

“When Cristina went for the first time to declare that it was a fire, and said ‘I am not going to ask for absolution, history has already acquitted me, and you will have to answer questions’, what he is saying is we are not going to agree with you due to impunity, we are not going to make a law of oblivion regarding what the Judicial Power did in exchange for them removing me from the causes, “he interpreted.

Cristina Kirchner’s criticism of the Court

Peñafort made these statements after the criticism of the Vice President against the Supreme Court of Justice, for the ruling that endorsed the request of the Buenos Aires government led by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to maintain presence in the classrooms despite the DNU of the Casa Rosada that ordered to close classrooms in the face of the second wave of the coronavirus.

“The Court has just decided, in the midst of a pandemic decreed by the WHO, a health emergency sanctioned by the National Congress and with more than 65,000 deaths in Argentina, that the National Executive Power does not have powers to take health measures,” said the Tuesday the Vice President in a thread posted through her Twitter account.

“Given this scenario, I say, in order to govern, would it not be better to appear to compete for a position of Judge to the Council of the Magistracy or have a President propose you for Minister of the Court?”, He asked.

Along these lines, he declared: “Honestly, it is very clear that the blows against the democratic institutions elected by the popular vote are no longer like they used to be “.

